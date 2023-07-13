Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $59.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

