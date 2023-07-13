Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $400.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $379.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.48 and its 200 day moving average is $369.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mastercard
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.