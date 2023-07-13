Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $452.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $400.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $379.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.48 and its 200 day moving average is $369.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.