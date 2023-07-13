Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Rating Increased to Outperform at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $345.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $309.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

