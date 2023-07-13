MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.69 on Thursday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

