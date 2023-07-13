MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.
MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
- Netflix Can Soar Higher In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.