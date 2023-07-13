Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

