Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.31 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

