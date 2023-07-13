Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

IR opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $67.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

