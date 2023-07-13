Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $182.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $199.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.07.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

