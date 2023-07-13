Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,500 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,729,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $8,320,873 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

VRSN opened at $215.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

