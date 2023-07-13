Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $22.66 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $22.66 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $291.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 700.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

