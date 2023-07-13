Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $319.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

