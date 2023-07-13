Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $346.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $347.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

