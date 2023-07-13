MV Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,645 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

