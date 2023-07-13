MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

