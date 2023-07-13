MV Capital Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $230.97 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

