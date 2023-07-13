MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE D opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

