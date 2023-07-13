Neeta Patel Acquires 197 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Neeta Patel acquired 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £496.44 ($638.67).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Neeta Patel acquired 189 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £493.29 ($634.62).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 216 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £494.64 ($636.36).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.27. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.50 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.70 ($3.47).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

