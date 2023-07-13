Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Price Performance

NLLSF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.95.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

Further Reading

