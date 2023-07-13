Nick Ingrassia Acquires 39,343 Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE) Stock

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Ingrassia bought 39,343 shares of Longboat Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £10,229.18 ($13,159.89).

Shares of LBE stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

