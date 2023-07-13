Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,802,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NIO stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

