Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $230.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.