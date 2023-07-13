Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

