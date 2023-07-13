Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.
Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance
ODFL opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
