Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

