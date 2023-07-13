Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

OC stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

