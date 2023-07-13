Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 64,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

