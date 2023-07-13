PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
