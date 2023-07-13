Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

PCRX opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

