Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.7 %
PCRX opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
