Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

