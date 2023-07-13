Parallel Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

