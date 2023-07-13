Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.66. The company has a market cap of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $243.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

