Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,661 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Visa by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 103,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $243.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

