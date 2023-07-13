Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

