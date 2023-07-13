Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle stock opened at $243.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.63. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

