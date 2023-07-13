Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 20,991 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.