Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.