Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 688.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

