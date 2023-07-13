Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17,626.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

