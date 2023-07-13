Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

