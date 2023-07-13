PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

