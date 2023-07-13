Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

