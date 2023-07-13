Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.