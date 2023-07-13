Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 185,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

