Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

