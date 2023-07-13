Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increased by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $17.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.49 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $295.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

