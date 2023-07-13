QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

QCOM opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.