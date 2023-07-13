RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Large Volume Increase

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 61,135 shares.The stock last traded at $72.57 and had previously closed at $77.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RICK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.