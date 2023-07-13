Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 11,493 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

