Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $149.18 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $153.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

