Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 369.28, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.